Costco's All-American Fudge Cakes Are Making A Triumphant Return

New baked goods, such as Costco's peanut butter pie, are typically met with quite a lot of enthusiasm from members. While the chocolate all-American mini cakes with fudge icing aren't necessarily new, they still have shoppers celebrating. Costco customers can snag six mini cakes for $8.99, and each cake features ample fudge icing, as well as shavings of chocolate to hammer home the chocolatey goodness of this rich dessert.

While they're mini cakes, they're larger than cupcakes: Each cake has a diameter measuring 3 ½ inches. Keep in mind that the standard size for your average cupcake is about 2 ½ inches in diameter. These baby cakes are also quite hefty, with estimates that they weigh approximately a half pound. If you feel like that's a lot of cake for one person, you're not alone. As one fan commented on TikTok, "Perfect sweet treat! I would eat half."

As for where to find Costco's all-American mini cakes, the creator of the TikTok clip found theirs at a Nashville location. It's not clear whether the dessert is available at all locations, price may vary, and there's also no guarantee that it will become a permanent bakery fixture. Costco members often pine for discontinued products, including the original full-sized all-American chocolate cake. Accordingly, chocolate lovers should probably act fast.