Are We Going To Run Out Of Maple Syrup?

The syrup reserve in Quebec represents a sizable section of the global maple syrup supply, but maple trees everywhere have had difficulty producing. Climate change is continuing to crush the sap supply in a number of ways. For starters, the sugar maple seed itself sprouts in cold temperatures. For most of the plant's existence on Earth, this was an excellent evolutionary advantage. Today, the changing climate has turned this adaptation into a detriment, as it makes the maple seedling, which once thrived in the harsh Canadian cold, a less competitive plant.

Furthermore, sugar maple trees cannot grow in fully soaked soil, so the frequency of floods caused by climate change could prove disastrous for the tree's future. And for the maple trees that have already grown into sap-bearing specimens, climate change also proves problematic. As previously mentioned, warmer temperatures have made maple trees produce sap that has less sugar, so the end yield of syrup is smaller. During warmer winters, sap doesn't freeze solid while we sleep and thaw during the day. When it doesn't consistently change physical states, the sap season is shorter.

The climate crisis changing the maple syrup market as we know it can be alarming, but concerned scientists and growers have taken efforts to combat the issue. Sugar maple trees have long been the standard source of syrup, but farmers have begun growing red maples, which are more tolerant of the increasingly warmer conditions. Adding diversity to the maple tree population also mitigates the potential pest problem, as a single species of insect cannot affect both varieties.