The Flavor Differences Between Arctic Char Vs Salmon

There are a surprising number of people who claim they just don't like any seafood. This is especially wild since there are so many types of seafood and they taste so drastically different — you'd think there'd be something for everyone. Sometimes different fish do have some flavor similarities, though, and such is the case with Arctic char and salmon.

It's no surprise there are overlaps between the two; salmon and Arctic char are closely related, and they have similar geographic ranges. But while there are certainly some flavor commonalities between them — both have a noticeable sweetness and buttery texture, along with an oily quality — they're also distinct enough that if you've had both before, you're not likely to mistake one for the other. Mainly, it comes down to mildness: Arctic char is generally going to have a significantly more delicate taste than even the milder varieties of its deeper-orange cousins in the salmon family.