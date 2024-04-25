Leftover Egg Yolks? Time To Start Curing

A carton of eggs is a mainstay in most refrigerators. They're easy to use, rich in nutrients, and a great bang for your buck. Plus, there are hundreds of ways to prepare them, from your basic omelet and egg salad to quiches, casseroles, and sweet meringues. If you've been making plenty of egg white omelets or have recently done some baking that only requires the whites, you may need to do something with leftover egg yolks. For a sophisticated preparation and increased shelf life, you may want to consider curing them.

If unfamiliar, a cured egg yolk is one that's been buried beneath a bed of salt and refrigerated until it is semi-solid in texture. This process slowly extracts the moisture from the yolk, while also concentrating its richness and flavor. Afterward, the yolks are rinsed of their salt and baked in an oven at a low temperature until stiffened into a semi-hard consistency that's similar to a hunk of cheddar cheese. The process takes time, but your efforts will be rewarded with a fun and funky ingredient that you can grate atop salads, soups, or pastas for some added complexity and punch.