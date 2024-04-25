What Are Refined Sugars, And How Are They Different From Natural?

It's no secret that eating too much sugar can be bad for us. In fact, excess sugar consumption can contribute to harmful conditions such as cardiovascular issues, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. But you've probably heard that a ton of foods contain natural sugars in them as well. So, if you're looking to reduce your sugar intake, should you just subsist entirely on rainwater and unseasoned celery?

Not at all. The key lies in knowing the difference between natural sugars and refined sugars. It's easy to get confused when there are so many different terms for sugar — how do you tell the difference between sparkling sugar and regular sugar, for example? But luckily, natural vs. refined is pretty easy to digest.

Simply put, everything you probably think of as "sugar" — whether that's the white granulated sugar in your coffee, the powdered sugar you might use in baking, or something like high fructose corn syrup — is a type of refined sugar (also sometimes called "added sugars"). Anything that occurs naturally in foods and hasn't been artificially produced (hence the name) is a type of natural sugar. While refined sugars can be responsible for a host of health issues, natural sugars generally aren't.