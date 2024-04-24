The One Ingredient You Should Always Add To Avocado Toast

Creamy and rich, nutty and savory, avocado toast can easily — and delectably — accommodate a wide variety of toppings. From proteins such as fried eggs and bacon, and unexpected additions like sunflower or even pomegranate seeds, smashed avocado has many flavor friends. Even though you can't really go wrong with a plain and simple avocado toast with just salt and pepper, you can definitely go right by adding lime juice.

Yes, adding lime juice to your avocado toast recipe is one of the easiest and most effective methods of boosting the flavor. Limes are one of the most acidic citrus fruits, containing a higher concentration of citric acid than grapefruits or oranges. Thus, the acid in that squeeze of lime juice will help balance out the flavors of your creamy avocado toast, while also brightening up the overall taste and complementing the rich avocado. In other words, if you want your avocado toast to pop, lime juice is the way to go to help punch things up a little — or a lot.