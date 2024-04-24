Alton Brown's Secret Ingredient For Tomato Soup Is A Game-Changer

A steaming bowl of tomato soup can bring great comfort to a cold day, as well as be a relatively easy meal to make. It's also a dish that can benefit from several uncomplicated additions, whether that's sour cream to make a creamy, thick soup or shredded parmesan cheese for some salty richness.

While these are certainly delicious ways to enhance a fairly simple dish, Alton Brown uses a secret ingredient to give his tomato soup some extra life — anchovies. Anchovies are small fish that are typically filleted and packed in oil and are bursting with salty, savory flavor — perfect for upgrading your soup with an umami boost.

If you're worried that adding anchovies is going to affect the soup's texture, think again. All you have to do is add a fillet to your stock when simmering your aromatics. The anchovies tend to dissolve into the mixture, meaning you won't find flakes in your soup. Better yet, you don't need many of them, either. Alton Brown suggests using just one fillet for an entire pot of soup, although you could use more and adjust to your taste.