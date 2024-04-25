Why Is Ina Garten Called The Barefoot Contessa?

Calling celebrities by their nicknames is one of the great American pastimes (we're looking at you, Timothée Chardonnay). In the food world, no gastronome boasts a moniker quite as iconic as Ina Garten, affectionately known as Barefoot Contessa. The home-cooking expert and party host extraordinaire is not, technically speaking, an actual contessa — that would suggest her beloved husband Jeffrey is an earl or count. And while she may forgo shoes while strolling along the beaches near her East Hampton home, she's not perennially barefoot.

As anyone familiar with Garten's life story will know, she shares the name with that of the Westhampton Beach specialty food store she ran after her stint as a White House budget analyst and before becoming a TV host. In the mid-1990s, it would also become the name of her publishing debut, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." As for how she came up with the name in the first place, full credit goes to the 1954 Hollywood classic of the same name starring Ava Gardner and Humphrey Bogart. "For me, it means being both elegant and earthy," Garten wrote on her blog in 2018.