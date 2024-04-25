The McDonald's Chicken Nugget Special That Came With A Fortune Cookie

These days, it's a fact that McDonald's chicken nuggets come with up to three complimentary dipping sauces, and if you're ordering the Happy Meal version, it comes with a free toy. But for a brief period in 1986, you could get your nine or 20-piece McNuggets with a free fortune cookie, a pair of chopsticks, and the chance to win a free trip to Shanghai. Known as "Chicken McNuggets Shanghai," this menu special came with three new "oriental" dipping sauces — Cantonese Sweet and Sour, Teriyaki, and Hot Mustard. The chicken nuggets themselves were exactly the same, though.

McDonald's rolled out Chicken McNuggets Shanghai at 7,500 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and worked with seven different fortune cookie manufacturers to supply the "McFortune Cookies." Unfortunately for McDonald's customers who enjoyed this menu option, it wasn't around for very long. Chicken McNuggets Shanghai came out in early August and was gone by mid-September the same year. The only thing that ended up sticking around was the sweet and sour dipping sauce, which you can still get with your McNuggets today.