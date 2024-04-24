Hot Ones' Iconic Sauce Lineup Is Finally Available In Grocery Stores

If you're a fan of the hit YouTube series Hot Ones, by First We Feast, which focuses on conducting celebrity interviews while guests eat increasingly spicy chicken wings, then there's an exciting announcement you need to hear. As Hot Ones' official hot sauce partner, HEATONIST has created some of viewers' most favorite sauces, and now they're coming to a grocery store near you. Noah Chaimburg, CEO of HEATONIST, said in a press release sent to Daily Meal, "We're thrilled that Hot Ones fans will be able to discover the hot sauces from their favorite show at their local grocery store, and are excited to reach new spice lovers wherever they shop."

By the time the rollout is finished at the end of June, you'll be able to pick up these sauces at more than 30,000 different locations. To check which stores near you will be carrying your favorite bottles, whether that's a mild variety like Hot Ones Buffalo Hot Sauce or the #1 sauce on the show, Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce, just head over to the HEATONIST website.