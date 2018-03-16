Rademon Estate Distillery, makers of Shortcross Gin, Triple Production Capacity as Part of €2.8million Redevelopment

Good Food Ireland provider Rademon Estate Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Shortcross Gin have completed a significant £2.5million/€2.8million redevelopment of their Co. Down based distillery, which will treble production capacity.

The North’s leading craft distillery and the producer of the multi award-winning Shortcross Gin, Rademon Estate Distillery has made a big impact in the burgeoning craft spirits market since its launch. Founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong, Rademon Estate Distillery is located at the couple’s historic family estate just outside Crossgar, Co. Down.

The company has unveiled its new Still House with the commissioning complete of its new Copper Pot Column stills. The new still is considered to be the most advanced gin still in use in Ireland. With a capacity of 1,071 litres, it utilises two ten-plate enrichment columns, which will allow the distillery to produce highly aromatic and flavoursome spirits. The increased capacity afforded by the new still will enable the distillery to treble its production volumes as demand for Shortcross Gin grows globally.

On the back of the ongoing growth within the Irish whiskey category, Rademon Estate Distillery has also increased both its brewing and distilling capacity by over 500%, as it continues production of its Single Malt Irish Whiskey. This investment includes the installation of a 1,750L Copper Pot Still that is dedicated to whiskey production, while additional fermentation capacity has also been added within the still house.

Commenting on the announcement, David Boyd-Armstrong, Head Distiller, Rademon Estate Distillery said: “The completion of this sizeable investment marks an important milestone for Rademon Estate Distillery, as we upscale our production to meet growing demand for Shortcross Gin. This is also an exciting time as we prepare to test the first batch of our new Single Malt Irish Whiskey, with a view to release later this year, or in early 2019.”

The installation of the new equipment marks Rademon Estate Distillery out as one of the most technically advanced craft distilleries in Europe and re-enforces its focus on crafting the spirits of the highest possible standards. In line with this focus on quality and standards, the company was recently accredited against the SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) Issue 4 standard for food hygiene and production.

The expanded capacity comes as the distillery seeks to significantly increase production of Shortcross Gin to meet growing demand for exports to the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, North America, the Middle East and Australia, and also to increase available volumes of Rademon’s new Single Malt Irish Whiskey, the first batch of which is expected to be released in late 2018/early 2019.

The significant investment also includes the addition of a contemporary new Visitor Experience Centre; a stylish, multipurpose space comprising a bar, gift shop and events space with stunning views across the estate. The completion of this phase of the development will open up new revenue streams through the provision of regular distillery tours and private events. The new Visitors Experience Centre forms part of the Irish Whiskey Association’s Irish Whiskey Tourism Trail, which is seeking to increase visitor numbers to distillery across the island of Ireland from 653,000 visitors in 2015 to 1.94 million visitors by 2025.

Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, Managing Director of Rademon Estate Distillery said: “We are proud to take the next steps towards realising our vision for Rademon Estate Distillery. In addition to the increased production capacity, we are thrilled to be able to welcome people to the home of Shortcross, with the opening of our new Visitor Experience Centre. We have taken great pride in developing a unique and welcoming space to meet growing consumer demand for the opportunity to learn and experience more about Shortcross Gin and of course, in time, our new Single Malt Irish Whiskey.”

Discover more about Rademon Estate Distillery on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>