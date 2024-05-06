Chef Warns Not To Make These Mistakes When Cooking Crab Legs

Buttery, succulent, luxurious, and expensive are just a few of the words that come to mind when thinking about crab legs. One of the most popular seafood choices in the U.S., the crab has become a staple of the American diet thanks to it being more readily available and among the healthier options compared to other crustaceans. That said, unless you plan to hit up a restaurant to eat crab legs, which can cost a pretty penny, you should learn how to make them at home, a process that can involve many hiccups if you've never done it before.

Fortunately, you have a resident expert in the Daily Meal house to help you navigate how to cook crab legs. I created numerous crab dishes in my 18-year career as a professional chef. One of the most popular themed dinners I ever made at my restaurant was a Crab Fest. For the occasion, I purchased, prepared, and cooked over 40 pounds of fresh Alaskan king crab legs, turning the luscious meat into recipes ranging from cakes and bisque to quesadillas and an Oscar sauce to spoon over a perfectly cooked medium-rare steak. The occasion was an exercise in excess that had every one of my guests drooling with delight. I am here to convey some of the best tips and tricks I employed to help you avoid the most common mistakes everyone makes when cooking crab legs.