The Biggest Lies Unfrosted Told About The History Of Pop-Tarts

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld's new movie "Unfrosted" is streaming on Netflix, and instead of it being his typical stand-up performance, it's a not-entirely-accurate history of the venerable toaster pastries known as Pop-Tarts. For his part, Seinfeld happily admits that he didn't set out to make a documentary, telling Netflix that most of the movie is "complete lunacy." Having said that, it turns out that much of the history presented in "Unfrosted" (the rivalry between Post and Kellogg's; the former's competitive product with the unfortunate name Country Squares) is true to life. But there are several parts of "Unfrosted" that were (hilariously) invented out of whole cloth, chief among them being Seinfeld's character (the fictional Pop-Tarts creator Bob Cabana), as well as the incompetent Kellogg's chief executive played by co-star Jim Gaffigan.

But that's not all of the sweet little lies "Unfrosted" is telling about Pop-Tarts: The movie's screamingly-funny list of rejected product names (Fruit-Magoos and Oblong Nibblers being only two) come from the fertile minds of professional comedians; the actual rejected first name for Pop-Tarts was the exquisitely boring Fruit Scones. The fact is that the history of breakfast food manufacturing wars doesn't need a lot of comedic dressing up, as it's already absurd.