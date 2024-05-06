Your Barbecue Meat Isn't Complete Without This Essential Sauce

With the right mop sauce at hand, the actual mopping is easier than cleaning the kitchen floor. Simply apply the sauce to the meat, repeating the application at regular intervals. The initial mop should take place after the meat has cooked long enough to form a crust so the dry rub has time to adhere to the meat and won't wash away with the mop. For slow-cooking meats, this usually happens after the first hour.

The sauce is called a mop, and the implement used to apply it is, too. The terms got their start in the early 1960's before and during the time Lyndon B. Johnson was president. LBJ enjoyed hosting large barbecues on his Texas ranch for friends, donors, and politicians. The events grew so large that his caterer and pit master, Walter Jetton, used an actual floor mop to apply the sauce to the rows of meat on the open grills.

Today we have a grilling essential that serves the same purpose — without the connection to floor grime. Mops can be made from cotton or silicone. They have a long enough handle to keep your hands out of the heat, and a mop head that holds on to the sauce just long enough to then release it onto the surface, creating a culmination of moisture and flavor barbecue is known for. So the next time you plan a backyard barbecue, plan on mixing up a mop sauce, grabbing a mop, and start mopping.