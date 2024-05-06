The Chick-Fil-A Ordering Hack For A Viral Dirty Soda

Chick-fil-A has a lot more to offer than just tasty chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The chain also goes above and beyond with its beverage selection, which is now even more outstanding thanks to Chick-fil-A's berry-centric spring beverage lineup. If you're the type of person who likes doing things their own way, a TikTok beverage hack currently making the rounds is perfect for you. In the video, a staff member at Chick-fil-A is seen making a so-called "dirty soda," which features Dr. Pepper plus vanilla-flavored syrup and creamer, all poured over a generous portion of ice and thoroughly mixed.

A beverage with surprising origins in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, dirty sodas feature soda, flavored syrup, and creamer. They can also include other goodies like fruit, but the basic configuration remains the same. While there are dedicated dirty soda chains, the Chick-fil-A hack is a convenient option for all, with its locations spanning 48 states in the U.S.