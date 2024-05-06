The One Ingredient That Prevents Crumbly Ricotta In Baked Pasta

Ricotta has "cooked" right in the name – indeed, the word itself is Italian for "recooked." This seems appropriate, given that while this versatile cheese is delicious when fresh, it's frequently used in baked foods, such as classic Italian sweets like sfogliatella and Sicilian cannoli. And in savory baked pasta dishes, ricotta can really shine.

Still, despite being fundamental to many iconic baked pastas, from baked ziti to lasagna, manicotti to baked ravioli, there is one common gripe: After it's been sent through the oven, the once creamy and luscious ricotta often becomes dry and crumbly.

Fortunately, there's a very easy way to keep your ricotta creamy when baked by using an ingredient you may already have: heavy cream. Stir some heavy cream into your ricotta before you add it to your recipe and pop the dish into the oven. With this simple and quick step, you will fortify your ricotta with added moisture, so that even as some of the liquid vaporizes in the heat, there will still be enough to keep things silky and creamy. Add heavy cream to your ricotta, and you'll never again sit down to a crumbly baked pasta dinner.