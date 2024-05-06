A Chef Tells Us How To Achieve Perfectly Crispy Chicken Wings Every Time

Whether you're making a meal to munch on as you watch a sports game or you're in the mood to attempt a dish that will give KFC's secret chicken recipe a run for its money, there's nothing like a tasty batch of chicken wings to do the trick. They're great when you want a hearty, savory snack, but they can also work well as a complete meal if you make enough of them. The only catch is that, if you're going to whip up your favorite chicken wings recipe, to get a truly restaurant-style dish you'll need to master their texture. That means getting wings that aren't just moist inside but also have a crispy exterior.

Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, spoke with the Daily Meal and gave some exclusive insights into how you can achieve that mouthwatering crunch. First, he recommends double-frying them. "The double cook is an important consideration when achieving a crispy texture," he shares.

When you double fry your wings, you help ensure the water in the skin evaporates, leading to a crispier and crunchier wing. Leaving the wings to cool to room temperature in between frying them is important here as it helps produce wings that are well-cooked and moist inside while crunchy outside.