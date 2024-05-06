A Recipe Developer Explains Why You Can't Sear In An Air Fryer

Air fryers are a wonderful creation: It's a great appliance for anyone who wants to cook food rapidly and easily. Even if food cooked in an air fryer isn't really fried, it's still a useful, versatile appliance, which is why professional chefs need to chill with the air fryer hate. But while an air fryer is great for many things, what it's not ideal for is getting the best possible hard sear on something like a steak or pork chop. Indeed, according to Hammed, a recipe developer and creator of the food blog The Prince Eats, food that requires a hard sear is the single biggest thing to avoid cooking in an air fryer.

Hammed is no air fryer hater, saying that they're "a great supplement to the traditional kitchen appliances that have worked well for decades." But for searing? Not so much. He says, "I do not recommend [using] the air fryer to achieve [a] gorgeous sear ... Some cooking processes work better with traditional cooking appliances." The reason why has to do with how an air fryer heats food compared to the way a stovetop does it.