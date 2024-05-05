Willie Nelson's Favorite Breakfast Is A Simple Classic

As a country music legend and Texas native who also spent a good chunk of his career in Tennessee, you might assume that Willie Nelson's favorite breakfast would be one of the classic dishes Southerners always have on their breakfast table. But while he can appreciate biscuits and gravy, Nelson admitted in an interview with Southern Living that he usually opts for a lighter breakfast. "If you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning," he told the outlet. Nelson went on to share that he actually does eat other breakfast foods aside from oatmeal — but he prefers eating them in the evening, when he typically goes for bacon and eggs.

Nelson's preference for oatmeal appears to be reserved only for when he eats at home, and not something he would order when dining out. In the early 2000s, he owned a restaurant in Austin called Willie Nelson's Lighthouse that served an all-day breakfast item called "Willie's Breakfast." This dish, reportedly his standard breakfast order, included biscuits and gravy, two eggs fried in leftover bacon grease, and fruit — but notably, it did not include oatmeal.