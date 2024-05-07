The Reason Some Baked Goods Don't Require Sifting

Historically, there have been a number of reasons sifting was important — primarily because of that clumping conundrum. When combining dry ingredients with wet ones, full hydration is the goal. If you have clumps in your dry ingredients, you'll be less likely to get that consistent hydration which means your batter will be unevenly wet (and you might get a mouthful of flour in your muffin). Sifting was necessary to break up that clumping in less refined flours, making it easier to achieve even hydration and distribution of ingredients.

The coarser grind also resulted in heavier flours, which would compress during delivery and storage. If you were measuring by volume, this meant baked goods could be unpleasantly dense and prone to sinking. Even with today's commercial flour, it's still a good idea to transfer your dry baking ingredients into airtight containers, where you can stir them up easily and prevent that compression over time. This ensures that your flour will have the necessary aeration too, making it easier to mix, and also yielding a lighter finished product. That less refined flour often came along with some undesirable debris as well, from husks and seeds to bugs. Sifting helped sort those bits out before baking.