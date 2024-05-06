The Failed McDonald's Burger That Was Dubbed The 'McFlopper'

Not every burger that McDonald's debuts will ascend to icon status like the Big Mac has. More often than not, the fast food chain's attempts at rebranding and expanding menu offerings aren't big hits at all. As popular and beloved as McDonald's is, the company is no stranger to a flop. One of the McDonald's menu items from the 1990s that you probably forgot existed was the McLean Deluxe. This burger was not well received by customers.

In response to criticisms about McDonald's lack of healthy options back in the early 90s, the fast food chain debuted this burger that claimed to be 91 percent fat-free. Compared to the Big Mac's 26 grams of fat, the McLean Deluxe's mere 10 grams of fat appealed to people who loved McDonald's but struggled with the high-fat content.

While the McLean Deluxe seemed like an answer to all of McDonald's problems, most people claimed that it didn't taste very good and was extremely dry. The "McFlopper," as many consumers not-so-lovingly referred to it, had a brief appearance on menus from 1991 until it was removed in 1996.