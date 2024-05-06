For The First Time Ever, Totino's Is Rolling Out A Breakfast Item

Totino's, a brand that's well-loved for its tasty party pizzas and bite-sized pizza rolls, has a big announcement for its fans. They're rolling out a new line for when you get the munchies in the morning — Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites.

This momentous occasion marks the first time Totino's is serving up food designed to be consumed in the early a.m. hours. These tasty bites will feature the same traditional golden crust that you find in all of Totino's pizza roll flavors and will come in three different versions for you to choose from, all involving cheese and your favorite breakfast protein options.

Select grocery stores, including Walmart and Kroger, will be rolling these out this summer. If you want to snag a pack, they'll be available in the frozen breakfast aisle, although some stores will leave them in the frozen snacks aisle next to the brand's other offerings, such as the orange chicken pizza rolls. The suggested retail price is set at $7.19 for a 40-count pack for those who are ready to get their hands on them.