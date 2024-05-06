This Was The Very First Item Trader Joe's Sold Under Its Own Brand

If you've ever stepped inside a Trader Joe's store, you'll know it's a different type of market. Beyond the nautical-themed print ads, ubiquitous Hawaiian shirts, and employees that are referred to as crew, Trader Joe's shelves are also lined with unique offerings. While you'll find bread, milk, and eggs, what you won't find is brand-name goods. In fact, most items in the store feature a Trader Joe's label.

Trader Joe's journey to private label goods is very different from most, and it all began with the first item to be sold under the Trader Joe's brand in 1972 — granola. It's one of many surprising facts you might not know about Trader Joe's products. The road the company has taken to the present day follows a distinctly different model than common names like Albertsons, Kroger, and even Trader Joe's sibling from the same parent company, Aldi Nord. But from the launch of that first bag of granola, we can fast forward more than 50 years to find that single private-label product has multiplied into rows of distinctive Trader Joe's foods. Unlike most store-brand foods, Trader Joe's selections, from kitchen pantry staples to an array of condiments, are highly sought out for flavor and attention to wholesome ingredients. Its granola is no exception.