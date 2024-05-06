The Pro-Approved Secret Ingredient For The Best-Tasting Wings

If you're a fan of Southern cooking, then you're no stranger to crispy fried chicken wings. Regardless of whether you enjoy authentic buffalo wings or other versions, a major part of what makes this meal so tasty is the seasoning. And with tons of different options out there, ranging from spicy to sweet, it can be tough to know what to use to get the best outcome possible.

To provide a few suggestions that will take your simple chicken wings to the next level, the Daily Meal spoke with Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, in an exclusive interview. He explained that the key is to get creative with your seasoning and even suggested marinating wings in leftover pickle juice which imparts incredible flavor. Parker also recommended playing around with either wet or dry brines to give your favorite chicken wings recipe an edge.