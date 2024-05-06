The Expert-Recommended Seasonings To Use For Katsu (And When To Add Them)

If you're a fan of crispy breaded fried chicken, then you need to hear about katsu. Katsu is a traditional Japanese dish made of breaded meat coated in panko and fried to crunchy perfection. Katsu is a shortened form of the Japanese phoneticization of the word "cutlet," "katsuretsu," which has been shortened to "katsu." The dish can be made of either chicken (torikatsu) or pork (tonkatsu).

To make your own chicken katsu recipe at home, however, you need to get the seasonings right. That way, you get maximum flavor from your dish. Chef Makoto Okuwa of the restaurant Makoto Vail (@makotovail) in Vail, Colorado, spoke with the Daily Meal in an exclusive interview and gave some insights into ways to season your katsu. He said, "Anything besides salt and pepper is a fun addition." So, you can get creative with the different spices you use, allowing you to put your own flair on the dish.