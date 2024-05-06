The Expert-Recommended Seasonings To Use For Katsu (And When To Add Them)
If you're a fan of crispy breaded fried chicken, then you need to hear about katsu. Katsu is a traditional Japanese dish made of breaded meat coated in panko and fried to crunchy perfection. Katsu is a shortened form of the Japanese phoneticization of the word "cutlet," "katsuretsu," which has been shortened to "katsu." The dish can be made of either chicken (torikatsu) or pork (tonkatsu).
To make your own chicken katsu recipe at home, however, you need to get the seasonings right. That way, you get maximum flavor from your dish. Chef Makoto Okuwa of the restaurant Makoto Vail (@makotovail) in Vail, Colorado, spoke with the Daily Meal in an exclusive interview and gave some insights into ways to season your katsu. He said, "Anything besides salt and pepper is a fun addition." So, you can get creative with the different spices you use, allowing you to put your own flair on the dish.
Different types of seasoning to explore on your katsu
Chef Makoto Okuwa says, "Sometimes I add garlic powder." However, that's just one option. For a similar pungent touch but a sweeter flavor profile, you could use onion powder. Another simple switch could be to trade regular pepper for white pepper. This can add subtle heat and earthy notes to your meal, as opposed to the more piney taste of black pepper. Alternatively, you could make a spicy katsu using a Shichimi Togarashi Japanese spice blend. Or, you could add a dash of simple chili powder to give it a bit of a kick.
Another way to put your own twist on your katsu seasoning could be to explore cultural mashups. For instance, using garam masala or aloo spice could be a fun crossover for those who love Indian cuisine. Another choice could be to add cajun or Haitian epis seasoning, putting a different international twist on the dish. Or, try a Tex-Mex mashup and sprinkle on some smoky taco seasoning.
The timing of seasoning matters, too
It's not just about what you put in your katsu seasoning if you want to prep your katsu meat like an expert. Chef Makoto Okuwa explains that the timing matters, too: "Add the seasonings when making fresh panko, which is done by thinly slicing Japanese milk bread and cutting it into rough pieces." Panko is part of what gives the meat its signature crunch without becoming oily and stodgy.
Panko is made of large flakes, as opposed to the finely ground consistency of regular breadcrumbs. Its size might have you tempted to toss it into the food processor to fully blend your spices into the coating. However, Chef Makoto says to avoid this. A food processor won't just mix your ingredients; it'll also chop the panko into smaller pieces, which will change the consistency of the coating. To keep the flaky, crunchy texture, it's best to mix the spices in by hand. With these tips, you not only know what to add to your katsu, but also when to add it to get the tastiest meal.