TikTok's Jalapeño Dust Trick Makes Us Wish We Thought Of It First

If you're a fan of spicy food, you've probably found several ways to use the ever-popular jalapeño pepper in various dishes. However, next to carving out time to make roasted tomato and jalapeño salsa and cowboy candy, you may be searching for easier ways to imbue your favorite dishes with a little more jalapeño heat. Sure enough, grating frozen raw jalapeños against a microplane may be the technique you've been missing. Of course, you can always take your time to de-seed and chop raw jalapeños when the mood for extra spice strikes. Yet this simple, unconventional method ensures your meal's entire surface area is adequately covered with the concentrated flavor of this likable pepper.

Among the many clever food hacks that have originated on TikTok over the years, the trendy app has again succeeded in introducing another unconventional way to enjoy popular, everyday foods. The best part about making this coined "jalapeño dust" is that the process couldn't be simpler. Toss raw jalapeños in your freezer ahead of time, and when it's time to eat, use your microplane to create a jalapeño-like ice that enhances both hot and cold foods. Many users on the TikTok platform showcase how to use this clever trick to upgrade several classic dishes.