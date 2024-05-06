The Simple Almond Flour Mistake That's Ruining Your Bakes

It's not necessary to be gluten-free in order to enjoy the delights of baking with almond flour. Its light, crumbly, and passingly sweet nutty characteristics make it perfect for almond scones, madeleines, and of course, French macarons — but really, almost anything your baking heart desires. Regardless if you're using purpose-designed almond flour recipes or substituting almond flour for all-purpose flour, there are tips to keep in mind when baking with almond flour — chief among them being not to over-mix your batter because doing so will result in dense and dry bakes.

Obviously, you're not trying to activate gluten by vigorous mixing or kneading an almond flour batter or dough. You really only need to mix the various ingredients by hand until they are well combined (that is to say, no more lumps or little islands of dryness), and get on with it. The longer you mix almond flour with wet ingredients, the more the almond's fats are activated — leading to those aforementioned drier, denser bakes. The reason for this is that almond flour is not actually flour.