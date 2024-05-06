You May Be Curious, But Dr Pepper Baked Beans Just Aren't Worth It

In the canned beans aisle at the grocery store, among familiar varieties such as brown sugar, barbecue, and hickory smoked, you might notice a seemingly out-of-place can featuring the Dr. Pepper logo. This soda-flavored product is bound to catch your eye with its unique branding, but consider yourself warned — while the novelty might tempt you to try a can for yourself, you may end up disappointed with your purchase.

Dr. Pepper baked beans have a 3.5-star rating on Walmart and a slightly better 3.8 on Amazon, showcasing a spectrum of opinions that swings from high praise to severe criticism. "It is unlike anything you've ever tasted before, but highly recommend," a five-star review raves. Just below it, someone else writes, "Please don't buy these for the flavor, that's all I have to say about that."

As with any product, of course, taste is subjective. However, both positive and negative reviews seem to agree that Dr. Pepper baked beans don't taste very much like Dr. Pepper and that they are fairly expensive for the amount of beans you're getting. Based on this feedback, it's safe to say these beans are ultimately not worth buying.