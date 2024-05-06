The Main Types Of Fontina Cheese You Should Know

If you're not familiar with fontina cheese, you're really missing out on a deeply complex, totally stinky, and absolutely delicious Italian cheese, and you're most definitely unaware of just how many different kinds of fontina exist. Fontina is categorized into four distinct types: d'Aosta DOP; Scandinavian style; non-DOP Italian style; and American. Each type of fontina has a unique flavor and rind (or no rind in some cases).

As you might imagine, each variety of fontina has its own intensity in flavor; the authentic d'Aosta variety provides loamy, meaty, and earthy flavors (perfect for baked fontina with garlic, olive oil, and thyme) — akin to baked brie. While Swedish or even other Italian-style fontina come across with nutty, and often waxy, profiles more similar to gouda or provolone, making them ideal for a Panera copycat fontina grilled cheese. These variations of fontina are such that you could probably construct quite a hearty charcuterie board exclusively with fontina cheeses. (Actually not a bad theme!) Not only can this cheese be enjoyed on its own alongside cured meat and olives, but one of the many beauties of fontina is its relatively low melting point, making it ideal for a cheese fondue recipe.