A Chef Explains The Essential Sides To Serve With Katsu

Do you enjoy traditional Japanese cuisine? Outside of sitting down to another bowl of grilled chicken ramen or platter of nigiri sushi, you may have developed a taste for simple comfort dishes like katsu. Whether this breaded delight is a longtime favorite or a new food you'd like to try making at home, renowned chef Makoto Okuwa of Makoto Vail in Colorado shares the best sides to serve with this classic Japanese cuisine.

In the most basic sense, katsu is meat cutlets covered in panko breadcrumbs and fried. First and foremost, Okuwa recommends "cabbage salad to clean your palate." This bright and crunchy vegetable resets your mouth, and cabbage is a nice side to balance the extra grease in traditional katsu. Some foodies in Japan also believe serving cabbage salad with fried foods promotes digestion. While a simple lemon wedge makes this classic side refreshing, Okuwa recommends tonkatsu sauce.

This Japanese-style barbecue sauce comprises sugar and tomato, Worcestershire, and soy sauces. The sweet and salty flavors of tonkatsu sauce add a delicious taste to both cabbage salad and pork or chicken katsu. Next to serving your fried cutlets with cabbage salad and a steaming mound of rice, Chef Okuwa believes adding specialized condiments or homemade toppings can elevate homemade katsu even further.