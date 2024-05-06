9 Reasons To Think Twice Before Using Coffee Creamer Again

You may spend your time wondering what the best creamer flavor is, but you may not be thinking about where all that flavor comes from. Many coffee creamers contain a surprising proportion of added sugar in their suggested serving size, which can account for a high percentage of your daily value. In one tablespoon of International Delight Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer, for example, there are 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon serving, accounting for 10% of your recommended daily value of added sugar.

Some health guidances indicate that this amount is an even higher percentage of your recommended daily amount. The American Heart Association, for example, recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day, meaning that one tablespoon of this coffee creamer would cover approximately 20% of your daily intake. That's if you stick to just one tablespoon of creamer, too — many people put in way more.

Consuming too much sugar can have a serious impact on your health. As well as contributing to a greater risk of high blood pressure, inflammation, and heart disease, it can also advance the risk of poorer mental health outcomes, like anxiety and depression, per a 2016 study published in Neuroscience & Behavioural Reviews. Even small amounts of added sugar can add up, so it's important to keep an eye on your coffee creamer intake.