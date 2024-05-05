The Unexpected Hack For Fixing Smelly Silicone Ice Trays

It's true that silicone ice trays are a helpful kitchen accessory, as the material's bendy nature makes it a breeze to extract cubes. However, they have one considerable downside and that's their ability to retain bad odors. These odors can also transfer to your ice cubes, which will surely spell ruination for your classic Mint Julep recipe, as well as other frosty beverages. Fortunately, there's an easy way to keep the flavor of your cubes neutral and ensure a perfectly pleasant cocktail hour.

Heating the tray in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour should be enough to release unwanted odors from the material. Consider that odors consist of molecules, and these minuscule particles can attach to all sorts of items, including silicone. By applying heat to the material, odor molecules evaporate and dissipate, which also does away with any unpleasant smells. That's why boiling silicone cooking tools is another commonly recommended method when dealing with pungent food smells.