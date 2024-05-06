Baking Vs Frying Wings: Here's What A Professional Prefers

Chicken skin contains fat, collagen, and water, and to get a crispy texture for wings, you need to evaporate the moisture. But first, you need to fry the wing at a lower temperature to achieve juiciness and break down the collagen in the skin. Then, you do the second fry in oil that gets heated to much a higher temperature. A double fry helps ensure all the water in the chicken skin evaporates, and the protein sets, leading to that signature crunch while locking moisture in the meat underneath.

With the oven method, on the other hand, you don't get the same effect. Ovens cook your food by using an element to heat the air in the oven, which, in turn, heats and cooks your food. There's no steam barrier in this type of cooking, meaning the evaporated steam goes back into the air, trapped in the oven, and you don't wind up with a super crispy, crunchy outer layer.

Now, that's not to say the baking method is all bad. Parker explains that if you do go that route, "the wings will not be as crispy compared to frying, but you will still achieve a juicy interior." So, if you don't mind sacrificing a little bit of crispiness, you can still enjoy a tasty appetizer.