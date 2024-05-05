The McDonald's Burger Fact That Might Give You The Ick

While McDonald's patties may be made up of over 100 cows, that doesn't mean that they're packed full of ingredients you don't want to eat. On its website, the company reassures customers that McDonald's burgers are just beef: "Our patties contain no preservatives or fillers, and the only thing we ever add is a touch of salt and pepper when the patties are sizzling hot on the grill."

In fact, the chain states that the pickles are the only ingredients on its burgers that contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, which you can always skip if you don't want to consume those kinds of ingredients. Instead, the burgers are made up solely of a variety of cuts of meat, including sirloin, chuck, and round, which are ground together to form the patty mixture. Now, that's not to say that the company's burgers aren't without their flaws.

For one thing, the company gas-flushes its burgers as part of the packaging process to help them last longer. These gases, which could be substances like nitrogen or carbon dioxide, don't affect food safety but might be a bit off-putting to some. Furthermore, up until the 2010s, McDonald's is reported to have made burgers with pink slime, a chemical-containing beef byproduct. While this practice may have ceased, it still gets you thinking about what other methods the company might be implementing that could affect the quality of its beef.