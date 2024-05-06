The Perfect Fish To Experiment With If You're A Kitchen Rookie
If you're a rookie in the kitchen looking to expand your culinary horizons, you've got plenty of options for where to start. However, if you're a fan of seafood and want to learn how to cook fish, there's one specific type that's best to try first. Look no further than salmon — specifically, farm-raised salmon with the skin still on. The benefits here are myriad, but it boils down to a few key factors.
Salmon is somewhat of a starter fish for diners since nearly everyone has had it and almost everyone knows what it's supposed to taste like. Meanwhile, farm-raised versions' high-fat content tends to make it a very forgiving protein to cook, which is perfect for beginners who need more margin for error. It's also ideal for a novice since you can make salmon simply by starting it in a pan, finishing it under a broiler, and adding a variety of herbs or spices.
Farm-raised salmon is very easy to work with
To be clear, this is not to say farm-raised salmon is objectively superior to wild-caught. Each type is slightly different, with wild-caught versions tending to have stronger fish flavors but less fat which means the outcome might not be as tender or juicy. The fat content is also why farm-raised is easier to cook. The biggest mistake you can make when cooking wild salmon vs. farmed is overcooking, as wild-caught can dry out very easily due to its lower fat. Farm-raised salmon's high level of intramuscular fat makes it much more forgiving.
It's also a fish that responds well to very simple cooking methods. Put a little bit of olive oil in a pan, turn to medium or medium-low heat, plop the fish in there, let it cook to around medium-rare or medium, then finish it under the broiler in the oven (maybe very lightly basting the top with some oil to let your seasonings crisp up). It's an easy process that doesn't typically take long (maybe 10 to 15 minutes tops) and produces great results. Skin-on is superior to skinless here for ease of use since you don't even need to think about flipping it.
Salmon is a basic flavor, but a versatile one
The other thing about salmon is there's nothing exotic about its flavor. In all likelihood, you've had it before and you know how it's supposed to taste. You'll know if you've cooked it correctly without having to overthink it, which can be a problem with an ingredient you might not be as familiar with. This also makes the seafood staple easy to get and why it pays to get Costco salmon in bulk when you can.
Speaking of flavor, the other great thing about this fish is how well it takes to a wide variety of seasonings. Salmon does have a distinct flavor, but it works surprisingly well no matter how heavily you want to season your fish. Simple salt and pepper are fine or involve more complex ingredients like smoked paprika, garlic, onion powder, tarragon, dill, marjoram, and parsley. Try also using mint to season your fish which imparts a subtle sweetness that pairs perfectly with garlic or ginger.
In general, farm-raised salmon with the skin on sits in that sweet spot of easy-to-cook and versatile making it a great choice for beginner seafood chefs. Feel free to experiment and figure out what works best for you.