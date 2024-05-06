The Perfect Fish To Experiment With If You're A Kitchen Rookie

If you're a rookie in the kitchen looking to expand your culinary horizons, you've got plenty of options for where to start. However, if you're a fan of seafood and want to learn how to cook fish, there's one specific type that's best to try first. Look no further than salmon — specifically, farm-raised salmon with the skin still on. The benefits here are myriad, but it boils down to a few key factors.

Salmon is somewhat of a starter fish for diners since nearly everyone has had it and almost everyone knows what it's supposed to taste like. Meanwhile, farm-raised versions' high-fat content tends to make it a very forgiving protein to cook, which is perfect for beginners who need more margin for error. It's also ideal for a novice since you can make salmon simply by starting it in a pan, finishing it under a broiler, and adding a variety of herbs or spices.