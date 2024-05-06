The Only Way You Should Cook Multiple Steaks When You're Short On Time

If you're only preparing a couple of steaks, the cooking process won't take you very long. On the stove, even a well-done steak cooks to completion in about 12 minutes. However, when you have a lot of people to serve, it becomes much more time-consuming because there's only so much room available in a pan. The best course of action in this scenario is to utilize the oven instead. The cooking time per steak technically won't change by much, but since you'll have a larger cooking surface, you'll be able to prepare more at once instead of doing multiple batches. As a result, your time spent in the kitchen will be reduced.

When cooking steak in the oven, it's best to use the broiler setting. This high-temperature cooking method blasts the steaks with direct heat, allowing the exterior of the meat to develop a delicious, caramelized crust very quickly while still keeping the interior juicy and tender. The effect is similar to a grill, except you don't have to babysit your steaks to ensure they're cooking evenly or worry about extra bursts of flames due to dripping fat.