The Canned Ingredient Hack For Ridiculously Good Cinnamon Rolls

It's good practice to evaluate the taste and consistency of your pie filling, as these qualities vary between brands and variants. If it's too sugary, a splash of vinegar or citrus juice can bring acidic balance, cutting through the sweetness so you don't wind up with a cloying finished product (this is also another way to customize flavor; experiment with apple cider or balsamic vinegar, orange or lemon juice). If your filling is too thick, a little water or cream can help dilute and make it more spreadable, and prevent it from becoming extra gloopy once baked and oven-concentrated. If it's too thin, a touch of flour or starch can create body, but keep in mind you'll have some evaporation during baking, so you don't want it too thick at the outset.

You can apply this hack by rolling the pie filling into the dough so it's swirled throughout (you can do this by spreading the filling over the unfurled dough with a spoon or spatula). Or, another method is to separate the fruit from the sauce using a strainer, coat your dough with the latter by gently tossing it with the dough rolls together in a bowl by hand, then topping them with the separated fruit pieces before baking. About 3/4 cup of pie filling per 13-once can of cinnamon roll dough is a good starting ratio, and you can adjust from there to taste.