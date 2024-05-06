A Baker Tried 12 Store-Bought Pancake Mixes & This Was The Best One

If you've always wondered what the absolute best pancake mix is, you're not alone. There's a wide variety of premade pancake mixes on the market, and identifying which product is the best choice for making a delicious Sunday morning breakfast (or any day of the week, really) can be difficult. To help guide you on your next trip to the grocery store, I tested — and ranked — a number of popular premade mixes to determine which brands rival restaurant-quality, ultra-fluffy hotcakes.

To keep things fair, I followed the precise directions listed on the box for each brand. I used the same size scoop for each pancake, as well, to compare how much the batter spread and rose while cooking. Moreover, I kept the skillet on medium heat and gave it occasional breaks to prevent it from getting too hot or affecting how the pancakes cooked or browned. I also made sure to enjoy the finished flapjacks while they were still warm since that's how they're best enjoyed.

After taste-testing each of these pancakes (both with and without syrup), I learned each brand's strengths and weaknesses. While I was surprised to discover not all premade pancake mixes are as similar as one might assume, one stood out as a clear winner. After considering taste, convenience, and price (among other factors), here is the ultimate ranking of store-bought pancake mixes.