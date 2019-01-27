January and February Are a Beautiful Time to Visit New York City: Restaurant Week, 2 for 1 Brooadway Week, Must See New York Week



There's no such thing as the January or February Blues in New York City. This year New York City has three exciting programs, all happening at once and offering substantial discount for dining, theater, and iconic NYC activities. Called "New York City Winter Outing," all three programs last through February 10, giving you a least a week to figure out everything you want to do and connect with your friends.

NYC& Co. has created the overall umbrella to help you overcome your FOGO (Fear of Going out when it's cold) But this is something that will actually give you a case of FOMO (Fear of Missing out), so don't wait. Do it all. Get your calendar ready. Pretend you're a tourist here. Or, if you are a tourist here, revel in the fact that these wonderful programs exist. To add to them, a City PASS for NYC, might just be the admission ticket to help you wrap everything together. Several pricing options exist and it's a lovely bargain as well.

CityPASS Admission Includes



The Empire State Building

American Museum of Natural History

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Top of the Rock Observation Deck OR Guggenheim Museum

Ferry Access to Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island OR Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

9/11 Memorial & Museum OR Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

In separate posts, I'll take you through the intricacies of each program with my recommendations for how to navigate this wealth of activity and deals and decide what to do: Restaurant Week (through February 9) with its 2-course $26 lunches and 3-course $42 dinners, New York City Broadway Week offering 2 tickets for the price of 1 (through February 10) and Must See New York Week with 2 for 1 tickets (through January 10) to quite a lot of New York's most iconic sightseeing and experiential choices.