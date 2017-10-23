Intimate Dining in an Atmospheric Setting - Private Dining at The Shelbourne Hotel

Have a special occasion coming up and looking to celebrate in an unforgettable way? The Shelbourne Hotel provide private dining experiences in a relaxed and atmospheric setting.

Life's milestones come and go and they must be celebrated. From a significant birthday to celebrations of wedding anniversaries and family reunions there is much in life that needs to be marked with a truly unique and special occasion. For those who want to connect with friends and family in a fine dining setting, The Shelbourne Hotel is delighted to host an unforgettable experience for you and your loved ones.

Steeped in history, Private Dining is the ultimate culinary experience set in a choice of the Hotel’s historic rooms. With a superb choice of gourmet menus and fine wines, The Shelbourne Dublin is a delightful mix of quintessential Irish charm and timeless luxury.

Whether catering for a small celebration or a corporate event, our Private Dining venues at The Shelbourne combines detail and elegance to ensure that any special occasion will be a memorable experience.

Specially created packages offering an exquisite choice of gourmet five course menus and carefully selected wines.

Interested in booking Private Dining Experience at The Shelbourne Hotel? Please visit their Good Food Ireland review page here for more information.