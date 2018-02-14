Create the Ultimate Valentines Day Couples Cocktails at Home with Shortcross Gin

Our friends at Rademon Estate Distillery have created some delightfully romantic cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day using their award winning Shortcross Gin. These wonderful quick and easy recipes below will have you tickled pink this evening and toasting your future this Valentine's Day.

Shortcross Gin Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

60ml Shortcross Gin

15ml Sugar syryp

2 dashes Orange bitters



Method:

Add ice, Shortcross, sugar and bitters to a mixing glass and gently stir until mixing glass frosts. Strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with fresh orange peel and serve.

Rademon Rose

Ingredients:

60ml Shortcross Gin

15ml Lemon Juice

10ml Grenadine

½ egg white

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients to emulsify egg white (20-30 seconds) Add ice and shake again until completely chilled. Double fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.