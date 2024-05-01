Costco's Stringy Raw Chicken Is Giving Us The Ick

Costco shoppers may want to think twice before buying raw chicken breast from the retailer's grocery aisles after a recent discovery one member made when cutting into their newly purchased chicken. In a Reddit post on the r/Costco thread, one user shared a photo of their newly purchased chicken breast from Costco that appears stringy, squishy, and mutated. Multiple users on Reddit responded to the photo, claiming they struggle to eat chicken because of these sorts of deformities. One user even wrote, "I'm getting chicken ptsd." After glancing at the photo, we can understand how it might make someone want to rethink their dinner plans.

This weird shredding is hard to look at for people who get a little queasy around raw meat, but it is not a sign that your chicken has gone bad. This phenomenon is called "spaghetti meat," and surprisingly, it is still safe to consume once prepared. However, the unappealing visual combined with the clear texture difference may cause even the biggest chicken lover to think twice before digging in.