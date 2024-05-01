The Iconic Discontinued Cracker Barrel Meal We May Never See Again

It's hard to imagine Cracker Barrel without its classic dishes like Biscuits N' Gravy or Country Fried Steak. For many years, customers could also count on getting the restaurant's Campfire Meals, which were introduced to the menu in 1997 and brought back seasonally during the summer months.

Over the years, Cracker Barrel offered different types of Campfire Meals, including Campfire Beef, Campfire Chicken, Campfire Beans, and Campfire Mixed Grill, which consisted of both beef and sausage. What made this seasonal menu item so special was that it was reminiscent of a meal you'd cook over a campfire. The meat as well as sides such as corn on the cob, potatoes, and carrots, were all slow-cooked and served wrapped in a foil packet.

Though Campfire Meals attracted Cracker Barrel customers for many years, the restaurant decided to discontinue them. Unfortunately for fans of the dish, the last time it was ever available was the summer of 2018. When the seasonal menu was released the following summer, Campfire Meals were noticeably absent, with Southern Summer Sides taking its place.