Superb Sauvignon Blanc and So Much More: Villa Maria Wines from New Zealand

With the unwavering popularity of Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand, it is easy to forget that this island nation in the south-west Pacific Ocean produces an array of beautiful wines. For a great exploration of the quality and diversity of New Zealand wines, Villa Maria is an ideal starting point. New Zealand's most awarded winery, Villa Maria was founded in 1961 in Auckland by George Fistonich when he was only 21years old. For many years, George managed Villa Maria as a one-man show, with support from his wife Gail, but today the company has grown extensively with vineyards throughout New Zealand and a large team of employees. A true trailblazer and icon of the New Zealand wine industry, Villa Maria's wines are available in more than 50 countries.

Live from New Zealand with Villa Maria winemaker Helen Morrison! I explored these wonderful wines in a virtual tasting hosted by Mark Angelillo, co-founder and chief taster of Snooth.

I recently participated in a virtual tasting of Villa Maria wines that was hosted by Snooth, an influential online community for winelovers. Winemaker Helen Morrison and Snooth's co-founder & chief taster Mark Angelillo guided us through six wines from the Villa Maria portfolio. Opening the bottles was a breeze because in 2001Villa Maria became a cork-free zone and moved completely to screwcaps. It was a bold move that has been emulated by winemakers in New Zealand and beyond, and proves that a screwcap does not mean that the wine inside the bottle is inferior. Also, screwcaps eliminate the heartbreak one feels when opening a bottle that turns out to be flawed because of a tainted cork. From a playful sparkling Sauvignon Blanc to a sophisticated Pinot Noir, I was impressed by the range and quality of the Villa Maria wines we sipped during the virtual tasting.

Villa Maria Bubbly Sauvignon Blanc 2015 ($15)

Delicate bubbles and flavors of zesty lime and juicy melon make this fizzy Sauvignon Blanc a unique and delicious thirst-quencher.



Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($13)

Sourced from vineyards across Marlborough, this zingy but not overly grassy Sauvignon Blanc has great balance and juicy citrus flavors with a touch of fresh herbs.

Villa Maria Private Bin Rosé 2016 ($14)

Rosé all day, the Villa Maria way! Mostly merlot, this luscious sip is brimming with flavors of ripe wild strawberries and a kiss of spice.



Villa Maria Taylors Pass Chardonnay 2015 ($45)

A single vineyard Chardonnay with impressive finesse and flavor. A touch of oak adds depth without overwhelming the richness of the fruit. An impressive balance of citrus, minerality, and lightly toasted brioche.

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir 2014 ($26)

Graceful yet not shy, this is no one-note pinot noir. Layers of red fruit, spice, and earthy flavors evolve beautifully in the glass and lure you back for the next sip.





Villa Maria Cellar Selection Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 ($20)

Robust and rich but not jammy, this big red was crafted with a delicate touch.



Villa Maria vineyards in Marlborough. They also have vineyards in Hawkes Bay, Auckland, and Gisborne.

image courtesy of Villa Maria

These six wines represent only a small portion of the Villa Maria portfolio but clearly convey the diversity of their wines, commitment to quality, and ability to express a sense of New Zealand in each sip. I wouldn't hesitate to share any of these bottles with friends and other wine lovers. To learn more, visit the Villa Maria website. Cheers!



