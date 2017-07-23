  1. Home
No Bake White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

By
Contributor
No Bake White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Taylor Kiser

No Bake White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Light Coconut Milk
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 cup Macadamia Nuts
  • 1 3/4 cups Quick Oats, not old fashioned
  • 1/2 cup Dried Pineapple, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt
  • 5 tablespoons White Chocolate, diced

Directions

  1. Combine the coconut milk, coconut sugar, coconut oil and vanilla in a large pot on medium heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture begins to darken, thicken and reduces by about 1/3 or about 10 minutes. You want it to be thick, but still liquid.
  2. While the coconut mixture cooks, heat a large pan on medium heat. Add in the macadamia nuts and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly golden brown and “nutty” smelling, about 5 minutes Set aside to cool for a few minutes.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, pineapple and sea salt. Roughly chop the macadamia nuts and stir in.
  4. Pour the thickened coconut mixture over top of the oats and stir until well combined and you have a thick, sticky mixture. Place in the refrigerator to cool for 5 minutes.
  5. Once cooled, stir in the diced white chocolate until evenly incorporated.
  6. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Pack the cookie dough into a lightly heaping cookie scoop and press out onto the prepared pan.  Repeat until all the cookie dough is used.
  7. Wet your hands VERY lightly and use them to really pack each cookie together and press out slightly, about ¾ inch thick. Repeat, lightly wetting your hands as necessary.
  8. Place into the refrigerator to chill and firm up for one hour.
  9. DEVOUR!

Notes

  • Cookies should be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.

