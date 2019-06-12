World of Fruit Kicks Off Its Fruit Revolution in L.A.

Experience fruits like you've never seen or tasted before



LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WORLD OF FRUIT announces the GRAND OPENING of the first-of-its-kind, fruit-themed immersive tasting experience in Los Angeles.

Tickets are now available at www.worldoffruit.co with appointment times through July 31. Additional tickets being released soon, running through October 31, 2019.

Located at the iconic corner of La Brea and Melrose in Hollywood, WORLD OF FRUIT features eight interactive fruit-forward installations, inspired by nature and designed to stimulate the senses, immersing guests in a magical world of fruit-filled surprises. Tasting stations throughout the experience offer samples of rare and exotic fruits with limited seasonal availability.

From fruit-shaped disco balls and watermelon popsicles to exotic fruits from around the globe -- WORLD OF FRUIT is a place where discovery and delight drive guests from room to room and fruit to fruit. Interactive highlights include the "Watermelon Playground" with swing set and seesaw, and the "Holy Vines" hanging garden of lush fruits and foliage.

"The purpose of World of Fruit is to redefine people's conventional experience with fruits, while also benefiting the local community," said Andrew Zhou, Founder and CEO of WORLD OF FRUIT. "As a company with CSR at the core, we believe that by creating worlds of wonder and joy, we can nourish the communities we play in."

Through its charitable partnerships with Food Forward, Habitat LA, and Imperfect Produce for the LA Food Bank, a portion of all ticket sales goes toward providing fruit and food for those in need. WORLD OF FRUIT has also partnered with L.A.-based Elia's Produce to provide its delicious fruits from diverse regions around the globe.

All produce offered at WORLD OF FRUIT will be of the highest-quality, and based on seasonality, with the best in-season fruits rotated into the experience on a monthly basis.

WORLD OF FRUIT is open from 12pm - 7pm Tuesday - Thursday; 11am - 8pm on Friday; and 10am - 8pm on Saturday and Sunday (Closed Mondays). Ticket prices are $35 and free for children 4 and under. For parties of 10 or more, a discounted price of $28 per ticket is applied.

Tickets include a sampling of fresh and exotic fruit treats throughout the experience.

WORLD OF FRUIT

Location: La Brea & Melrose

716 N. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Dates: Now open through October 31st with ticket appointments currently available through July 31, 2019

Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 12pm - 7pm

Friday: 11am - 8pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10am - 8pm

Monday: Closed

ABOUT WORLD OF FRUIT

WORLD OF FRUIT launched in 2019 in Los Angeles to transport guests to a world where fruit comes alive -- offering fruits both familiar and exotic served in ways never seen or experienced before. Founded by L.A.-native and fruit-enthusiast, Andrew Zhou, WORLD OF FRUIT immerses guests in a series of interactive fruit-filled installations and offers the chance to taste an array of fruits from around the globe. A portion of ticket sales goes to local charities, providing fruit and food for those in need. For more information, visit www.worldoffruit.co and follow along @worldoffruitco (#worldoffruit).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-fruit-kicks-off-its-fruit-revolution-in-la-300866099.html

SOURCE WORLD OF FRUIT