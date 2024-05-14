The Regional Barbecue That Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite

Barbecue buffs have long debated which U.S. region is home to the nation's best barbecue. From smoky, slow-cooked Texas brisket to sweet Tennessee-style pork ribs, this regional rivalry is a never-ending Olympic sport that can be only settled by food's former bad boy — the late Anthony Bourdain. Although you might not be in exact agreement with the city and state that Bourdain crowned the best barbecue in America, even the most brazen barbecue devotee recognizes the weight of Bourdain's acclaim.

In 2011, Bourdain penned an editorial piece for Men's Health titled "13 Places to Eat Before You Die." Although it was 13th on the list, Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue in Kansas City, Kansas made the cut. Now called Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, the iconic foodie, restauranteur, and world traveler praised the restaurant saying: "The brisket (particularly the burnt ends), pulled pork, and ribs are all of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives. It's the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."

Texans, take a deep breath, because not only was the Kansas City institution one of Bourdain's favorite restaurants, but in saying so, he also enthroned the Kansas metropolis as the best regional barbecue in America. Time to look up flight deals to Kansas, eh?