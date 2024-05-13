Revamp Your Classic BLT And Turn It Into A Savory Breakfast Salad

Salty, crisp, and savory, it's no wonder the BLT sandwich has become a lunchtime deli classic. Traditionally featuring a generous helping of smoky, crisp bacon, the juicy sweetness of ripe tomatoes, a few hearty slices of your favorite bread with a rich, decadent spread like mayonnaise, the BLT's infallible combination of savory flavors with a mix of satisfying textures makes it a culinary win in every sense of the phrase. But what if you could take all the savory crispness of that classic deli sandwich, ditch the bread altogether, and turn your BLT into a delicious salad, for breakfast no less?

You can, and with the addition of a boiled egg and a bright, zesty salad dressing, you can totally revamp the popular lunchtime favorite into a light, nutritious breakfast dish with the same refreshing taste as its bread-based originator. Swap out the traditional iceberg lettuce commonly featured in the sandwich for a more tasty, robust variety (or a few, for layered textures), and you can get your day started with a light variation on the popular sandwich that will change the way you look at your first meal of the day for good.