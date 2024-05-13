The Oil Mistake That's Ruining Your Homemade Egg Rolls

If you're a fan of Chinese takeout, then you'll be happy to know that many popular menu items are actually easier to make at home than you might have thought. Things like juicy pork lo mein, an at-home takeout-style orange chicken, and kung pao chicken wings are all relatively easy to put together with a little bit of practice and time. For those who love the apps, egg rolls are another meal you can make with relative ease.

Just note that if you do make them, there's one issue you need to be wary of: not heating your oil to the right temperature. Namely, you want to avoid letting it get too hot. If your temperature is off, you can wind up with snacks that are unevenly cooked. Plus, you'll get a texture that's less than ideal and doesn't provide the same satisfying crunch that most of us enjoy when we bite into these crispy appetizers. If you let your oil get too hot, you run the risk of the egg rolls burning on the outside while remaining undercooked on the inside. This is because the appetizers cook quickly, which means that the water in the wrappers can't evaporate enough to create a crunchy exterior.