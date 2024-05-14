Grab Your Passports: McDonald's Iconic Grimace Shake Is Coming To Canada

After the Grimace shake trend went viral on social media in 2023 for the outlandish (and slightly disturbing) things that "happened" to people after drinking it, everyone wanted to get their hands on one for themselves. Last year, the berry-flavored milkshake was only available in the U.S., and this year it will only be available in Canada. Grimace can only be in one country at a time to celebrate his birthday, and Canadians have wanted to share the love since last year's antics. One Canadian commenter on Instagram wrote, "I'm so beyond excited! Welcome to Canada Grimace!"

For weeks, Grimace has been dropping clues about his upcoming travel plans, first with an appearance at a Canucks hockey game and then with a "handwritten" a letter to the McDonald's communications team in Canada that stated, "Surpriiiiise...Hope u didn't have 2 much fomo. I had the funnest bday last year. Think my Canadian besties could use a little sumthin' sweet :)"

The Canadian McDonald's official Instagram page confirmed the news by posting a photo of Grimace featuring everyone's favorite viral Grimace shake in the reflection of his sunglasses, with the caption, "surprise Canada!!1 it's Grimace & i brought my shake 2 uuu — & i have another surprise 4 u tomorro." Fans in Canada eagerly await what the next exciting piece of news that Grimace has to share, while McDonald's lovers in the U.S. watch from afar with fond memories of last year's birthday celebration.